Rahul Gandhi Corners Adani Group After Fresh Allegations, Demands JPC Probe

Rahul Gandhi, on August 31, again targeted the Adani Group after a new wave of allegations by billionaire George Soros-funded OCCRP hit the conglomerate. Citing foreign newspapers, the Congress MP also took the opportunity to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 'connection' to Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.

"Today morning, two global financial newspapers have raised a very important question," Rahul Gandhi said on the allegations of stock manipulation against Adani. "These are not any random newspapers. These newspapers affect investment in India and the perception of India in the rest of the world," he added.

Two prominent newspapers raised a very important question: the Financial Times and The Guardian.



They are stating clearly that over a billion dollars of money went from India, circulated in different places, and came back to India. They have clearly proved this with… pic.twitter.com/YNRVEAkDgo — Congress (@INCIndia) August 31, 2023

Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi-Adani link

At the press briefing in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi said that the G20 leaders will be asking about the PM Modi-Adani link and objected to the clean chit given to the Adani Group by SEBI.

"There was an investigation, evidence was given to SEBI and SEBI gave a clean chit to Gautam Adani...So, it is clear that there is something very wrong here," he said questioning the clean chit to the Adani Group against the Hindenburg Research allegations. He further cited the involvement of Gautam Adani's brother Vinod Adani and foreign nationals in the stock market.

"Whose money is this? Is it Adani's or someone else's? The mastermind behind this is a gentleman called Vinod Adani who is the brother of Gautam Adani," Rahul Gandhi said. He further alleged that Nasir Ali Shaban Ahli from the UAE and Chang Chung Ling from Taiwan are "playing" with the valuation of the Adani Group. "So, the second question arises - why are these two foreign nationals being allowed to play with the valuation of one of the companies that control almost all of Indian infrastructure," the Congress leader asked.

He also questioned why PM Modi is not ordering an investigation and demanded a JPC probe into the matter. "At the very least, a JPC probe should be allowed. Before the G20 guests arrive in India, it's important that all these questions are answered," he said.