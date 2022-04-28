Rahul Gandhi Counters Criticism Over Fuel Price Row; Claims 'PM's Federalism Is Coercive'

After PM Modi tore into opposition-ruled states on Wednesday for not reducing VAT on fuel, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi countered this criticism. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Gandhi asserted that 68% of the total revenue from fuel taxes goes to the Centre. Contending that the PM is abdicating responsibility for the high fuel prices, he lamented that the former had tried to blame the opposition during previous crisis-led situations including oxygen shortages. Escalating his attack, the Wayanad MP claimed that federalism is "coercive" during the NDA government's tenure.

A day earlier, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala asked the PM to give an account of Rs.27 lakh collected by the Centre from fuel tax since 2014. Overall, he stated that the Central government revenue from petrol and diesel has doubled in the last 8 years. He also called upon the Union government to roll back the excise duty hike of ₹18.42 in petrol & ₹18.24 per litre in diesel.

High Fuel prices - blame states

Coal shortage - blame states

Oxygen shortage - blame states



68% of all fuel taxes are taken by the centre. Yet, the PM abdicates responsibility.



Modi’s Federalism is not cooperative. It’s coercive. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 28, 2022

PM Modi's scathing attack on opposition

While chairing the 24th meeting of the CMs on the COVID-19 situation earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi broke his silence on the increasing fuel prices. While arguing the need to strengthen cooperative federalism amid the COVID-19 crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war, he requested states to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel so that the people can benefit. He singled out opposition-ruled states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu in this regard. Responding to this, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera demanded a reduction in the central excise duty.

PM Modi opined, "To reduce the burden of the increasing prices of petrol and diesel on citizens, the Centre reduced excise duty last November. The Centre had requested the states to reduce taxes and transfer the benefit to the citizens. After this some states reduced taxes but some states didn't give benefits to their people. Due to this, the price of petrol and diesel in these states is higher than in other states. This is not only a form of injustice against the people of the state but also causes a loss to neighbouring states."

He elaborated, "It is natural that those states who reduce taxes face a revenue loss. If Karnataka didn't cut the tax, it would have earned Rs.5000 crore in the last 6 months. If Gujarat had also not reduced its tax, it would have earned more than Rs.3500 crore. On the other hand, the neighbouring states of Gujarat and Karnataka earned Rs.3500-5500 crore by not reducing the tax."