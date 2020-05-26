'Sharad Pawar Best To Answer Rahul Gandhi,' Says NCP Hitting Back As Congress Passes Buck

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Tuesday opposed Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader distanced his party from the ongoing Coronavirus crisis in the state. Speaking to Republic TV, Memon said that Sharad Pawar would be the "best man" to answer Rahul Gandhi for his statement and added that he disagrees with the statement made by former Congress president.

'I respectfully disagree with him'

Memon said, "I think the best man to answer Rahul Gandhi would be Sharad Pawar Ji. He is in the news since he has met the Governor yesterday. I must disagree with Rahul Gandhi's statement that the Congress is not ruling. The party is equally responsible by virtue of being a partner in the ruling dispensation. It cannot be said that if Shiv Sena has the CM, then it is not part of it. I respectfully disagree with him. All the three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadoi has equally responsible for the credits or discredits."

Speaking on the Coronavirus crisis in the state, the NCP leader said, "I think that at the very inception, this COVID problem cannot be laid as a political issue because this is a national issue, human issue, this is an issue of survival of every individual irrespective of which side he or she is. Therefore between BJP and Congress or Congress and Shiv Sena, I don't think this is relevant. That is one thing and the other thing is that if Maharashtra is showing high numbers, Mumbai is showing high numbers, the reason is not the failure of the administration. The problem faced by this state is that it is very much congested, unplanned and unorganised because a lot of people are pouring in. Testing everyone is not possible."

READ | CM Uddhav-Pawar hold midnight meet as Covid cases pass 50k; Raut says 'Jai Maharashtra!'

READ | Raj Thackeray writes to Maharashtra Guv, seeks scrapping of final year university exams

'Why do we divide between one side & another side?'

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi's statement where he said that lockdown has "failed" Memon said, "I would say that lockdown across the country has unfortunately not brought out the desired result and the numbers are going up but we all have to think together whether we are in opposition or in the ruling party. Why do we divide between one side and another side?"

Putting the onus on Sharad Pawar-led NCP and CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Rahul Gandhi in an interaction with media on Tuesday said that Congress is just a "supporting party" and not the "decision-maker." In what is seen as an admission of cracks within the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Rahul Gandhi went on to say that there is a "difference" between running a government and supporting it. Rahul Gandhi said Maharashtra was suffering on account of "connectivity".

He said, "We are just supporting the Maharashtra government. We are not the decision-maker here. We are decision-maker in Punjab, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and in Puducherry. There is a difference between running the government and supporting it."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued its steep increase with 2436 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 60 deaths, on Monday. 1186 patients were discharged taking the total recoveries to 15,786. The state's total count stands at 52,667 and 1695 deaths with Mumbai contributing to 31,972 cases and 1026 deaths.

READ | India only place where Covid rising exponentially but lockdown being removed: Rahul Gandhi

READ | Rahul Gandhi washes hands off Maharashtra Covid crisis; says 'Cong supporting, not ruling'