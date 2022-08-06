Rahul Gandhi Cries Foul Over FIR Against Congress In Delhi; 'protesting Illegal In India'

After the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Congress in relation to the price-rise and GST protest, the grand old party's former President Rahul Gandhi cried foul on Saturday. Speaking to the media, the Member of Parliament said that in India, 'protesting was illegal, voicing opinion was illegal'.

The police accused the protesters of obstructing their officers from performing their duties, manhandling and injuring them. In pursuance of this, an FIR was registered under IPC Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in discharge of his public function), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The Parliamentarian went on to challenge the Central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, asking them to do 'whatever they want to'. "I have said what I had to say," the Gandhi scion added.

Congress leaders stage massive protest

Despite the Delhi Police denying them permission, Congress leaders staged a massive protest in the national capital over price rise, unemployment and GST. Mentioning that Section 144 of CrPC is in force in the entire New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar, the police had warned Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal that strict legal action will be taken if the protests went ahead. When the MPs and other leaders dressed in black clothes tried to march from the Parliament to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, they were stopped at Vijay Chowk.

A total of 335 protesters including 65 Congress MPs were detained under the Delhi Police Act to maintain law and order in the area. Moreover, the relevant authorities were intimated about the detention of the parliamentarians as per the procedure. After spending almost 6 hours at the police station, leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh were released.