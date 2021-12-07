Rahul Gandhi Demands Compensation, Jobs For Family Of Deceased Farmers; Targets Centre

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded compensation and jobs for the kin of farmers who died during the year-long agitation against the three farm laws, which have now been repealed by the Centre. This comes after the Centre assured the farmers that all their demands would be agreed to.

During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the Gandhi-scion said, “Around 700 farmers died in farmers’ agitation. The Prime Minister apologised to the farmers and accepted his mistake. On November 30, the agriculture minister was asked a question - ‘how many farmers died in the agitation? The agriculture minister said he had no data.”

“We found out that the Punjab government has paid compensation of Rs five lakh each to more than 400 farmers. Of these 400 farmers, 152 have also been given jobs. I have one more list of 70 farmers from Haryana. The Prime Minister had apologised and your government is saying that no farmer has died or you do not have the list of farmers. These are the names here. I want that the farmers to be given their rights. The prime minister has already apologised. Now, farmers should get compensation and jobs,” Rahul added.

कृषि-अन्याय पर मैंने संसद में सवाल किए-

1. क्या शहीद किसानों को मुआवज़ा मिलेगा?

2. क्या सरकार MSP पर विचार कर रही है?

3. कोविड से किसानी पर क्या असर पड़ा?



पहले दो सवाल वे खा गए और तीसरे का ये जवाब दिया है- ‘महामारी में किसानी सुचारु रूप से चलती रही!’



क्या मज़ाक़ है!#Farmers pic.twitter.com/yXAYHtfgcb — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 7, 2021

Farmers likely to call off protests

The Central government may soon give written assurance to the farmers on their demands, sources told Republic Media Network. Farmers have been demanding for the government to take back cases against protestors, and a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that farmers have agreed on most of the proposals by the government. He said that a final decision will be taken on Wednesday, December 8.

"Nearly all demands raised by us have been met... Letter (from Centre on farmers demands) has been received. A consensus has been reached, the final decision will be announced tomorrow," farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu told news agency PTI.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, both Houses of Parliament cleared the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021. The new Bill was passed amid massive ruckus and sloganeering by the opposition parties in both Houses.

The three farm laws that have been repealed are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With Agency Inputs)