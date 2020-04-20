Rahul Gandhi Demands GST Exemption On Items Associated With COVID-19 Treatment

On Monday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded that the GST should be exempted for all equipment associated with the treatment of the novel coronavirus. He contended that it was wrong to levy GST on items such as sanitiser, soap, masks, gloves, etc. at a juncture when the people are tackling poverty and COVID-19. Moreover, he stressed that the Congress party would remain steadfast in demanding the GST exemption. Currently, there are 17,265 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 2,547 persons have recovered while 543 casualties have been reported.

#Covid19 के इस मुश्किल वक्त में हम लगातार सरकार से माँग कर रहे हैं कि इस महामारी के उपचार से जुड़े सभी छोटे-बड़े उपकरण GST मुक्त किए जाएँ।बीमारी और ग़रीबी से जूझती जनता से सैनीटाईज़र, साबुन, मास्क, दस्ताने आदि पर GST वसूलना ग़लत है। #GSTFreeCorona माँग पर हम डटे रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/iXLkw7lMxM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2020

Read: Centre Constitutes 6 Inter-Ministerial Teams To Augment State Efforts To Combat COVID-19

As per reports, the Union government is unlikely to exempt GST on commodities such as masks, ventilators, PPE, test kits and sanitisers. Reportedly, the GST exemption would result in blocked input tax credit increasing the cost of manufacturing of these products. Moreover, such a move is not expected to significantly benefit the consumer and shall increase the compliance burden for the manufacturers. Presently, the GST rate on a ventilator is 12% followed by 5% on masks, 12% on test kits, 18% on sanitisers and 5% and 12% on PPE costing up to Rs.1,000 and more than Rs.1,000 respectively.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases At 17265; States Deny Easing Of Lockdown Till May 3

Basic Customs Duty exemption granted

On April 9, the Centre decided to grant an exemption from Basic Customs Duty and Health cess on the import of ventilators, face masks, surgical masks, personal protective equipment, COVID-19 test kits and inputs for the manufacture of these items. According to the Ministry of Finance, this decision was taken in the wake of the immediate requirement of the aforesaid items. At the same time, it was specified that the Basic Customs Duty exemption will be available until September 30, 2020.

Basic Customs Duty and Health Cess Exempted on import of ventilators and other items in response to the COVID-19 situation. @nsitharamanoffc @ianuragthakur @FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/PVCN7tRYpg — CBIC (@cbic_india) April 9, 2020

Read: April 20 Covid Lockdown Relaxation Takes Effect: What's Allowed In Non-containment Zones?

Read: COVID-19: Centre Exempts Basic Custom Duty & Health Cess On PPE Imports Till September 30