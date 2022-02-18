Rahul Gandhi Demands 'Yes/No Answer' From Kejriwal On Kumar Vishwas' 'separatist' Claims

After poet and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas made some serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now sought a simple yes or no answer from AAP's national convenor.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "Mr Kejriwal, give me a straight answer- Is Kumar Vishwas telling the truth? yes or no."

केजरीवाल जी,



सीधा जवाब दो-



कुमार विश्वास सच बोल रहे हैं?



हाँ या ना? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 18, 2022

Speaking to ANI, Kumar Vishwas had accused Arvind Kejriwal of supporting separatists in Punjab. He claimed that Delhi Chief Minister had told him that he would either become CM of Punjab or the first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).

Following his accusations, Kejriwal has been under attack by both Congress and BJP. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct a probe into Vishwas' allegation.

AAP likens Kejriwal to Bhagat Singh amid Kumar Vishwas' startling claim

AAP's Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha on Friday condemned Vishwas' allegations. He also slammed BJP and Congress for making a mockery of national security. "They (BJP and Congress) are scared of Arvind Kejriwal. 100 years back, the British had also called Bhagat Singh a 'terrorist'. Today, the corrupt people are calling Kejriwal a terrorist. History has repeated itself. The next 72 hours are very crucial. These people will try to create a bad atmosphere in Punjab," Chadha said.

Arvind Kejriwal had also termed Vishwas'allegation as 'laughable', stating that he must be the "world's sweetest terrorist" who builds schools and hospitals.

"Perhaps I am the world's sweetest terrorist who builds schools, hospitals, builds roads, improves road and power infrastructure, and sends elderly on pilgrimages. Such a terrorist would never have been born," Kejriwal said.

