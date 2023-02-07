Last Updated:

Rahul Gandhi Demonises 'Agniveer Created By RSS'; Claims 'Yatra Spoke To Me'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was told that the Agniveer Scheme was a creation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and not from Army.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha; (Image: Sansad TV)


Speaking in Parliament on the Motion of Thanks for the President's speech, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was told that the Agniveer Scheme was a creation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and not the Army. Rahul Gandhi claimed that retired officers believe that the Agniveer Scheme did not come from the Indian Army and that NSA Ajit Doval 'coerced' the scheme on them.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, the Wayanad MP said, "People also talked about the Agniveer scheme but the youth of India told us about them being asked to leave after 4 years. In our Bharat Jodo Yatra, the youth of India told us that earlier we were in service for 15 years and we were receiving pensions, now we will be asked to leave after four years." 

"Our Retired senior officers have alleged that Agniveer Yojana came from RSS and Home Ministry and not from Army. Retired officers also said that Agniveer Yojana is being coerced on Army."

The 52-year-old Congress MP said, "Retired officers informed us that they think that this Agniveer scheme s being coerced on Army. They (Retired officers) said that thousands of people are being given arms training and then asked to go back to society, this will lead to violence."

Rahul Gandhi further asserted that in the President's address, only one line was said regarding the Agniveer scheme. He said, "In the President's address, there was no mention of where the Agniveer scheme came from or who brought the scheme."

Congress leader goes on Adani rant 

Raking up the Adani controversy in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, "From Tamil Nadu, Kerala to Himachal Pradesh we have been listening to one name everywhere and i.e. 'Adani'. Across the entire country, it is just 'Adani', 'Adani', and 'Adani'." Youth asked me how is it that if Adani enters any business, he never fails."

"The youth said earlier Adani used to work in 1-2 sectors and now he is in 8-10 sectors. Youth asked how his net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion from 2014 to 2022," Rahul Gandhi added. 

First Published:
COMMENT