Rahul Gandhi Demonises RSS-run Schools With Pak Comparison; 'Education System Captured'

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday once again hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and alleged that it is doing something "fundamentally different" and filling up the institutions of the country with its people. "So, even if we defeat the BJP in the election, we are not going to get rid of their people in the institutional structure," he said.

In a conversation with Kaushik Basu, a professor at Cornell University in the US and India's former Chief Economic Advisor, Rahul also alleged that the RSS is attacking the higher education institutions in the country through their schools and likened them to "madrasas used by radical Islamists in Pakistan."

'Education system in India is being targeted'

"As you said, higher education. In fact, the whole education system is being targeted. Re-writing of history. Subtle re-writing of social norms. Subtle attacks on the idea of the constitution. A subtle attack on the idea of equality. These are values India just requires. Modern India cannot exist without these values. So, absolutely you need to reclaim this space. What is going on is essentially an attack on the idea of equality. And by the way, RSS began the attack through their schools," Rahul said while responding to a question from a history professor.

"So much like radical Islamists use their madrasas in Pakistan, much like that the RSS pushes its schools to push a particular worldview. Nobody asks the question, 'Where does RSS get the money?' to run hundreds and thousands of schools. These are not profitable schools so nobody is asking the question. It's a capture of the Indian education system and it has to be taken back from their hands. It is gonna require work and it's not going to be easy. We are looking at a long problem," he added.

'RSS is penetrating all Indian institutions'

Rahul Gandhi recalled a conversation with former Congress CM of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath before his government was overthrown. Nath told him that senior bureaucrats in his government would not listen to him as they were RSS people and would not do something that they were asked to do. "So, it is fundamentally different what is going on," he said.

"Modern democracies function because there is institutional balance in a country. Institutions that operate independently. That independence is being attacked in India. Now there is one big institution called RSS that is penetrating all Indian institutions. There is not a single one that is not being attacked and it is being systematically done...I would not say democracy is eroding, I would say it is being strangled," he said.

