Rahul Gandhi, Detained For Violating Sec 144 Over Sonia Gandhi's ED Grilling, Sits On Road

Amid high drama outside the AICC Headquarters over the questioning of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, the Delhi Police on Tuesday detained Rahul Gandhi at Vijay Chowk along with other party MPs for violating Section 144 imposed in the national capital. The Congress had organized a massive protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk and then to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the wake of Sonia Gandhi's second round of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MPs march from Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises towards Vijay Chowk, in protest against ED questioning of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case.



Rahul Gandhi also taking part in the protest march. pic.twitter.com/dfu18gdUoN — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

The Delhi Police had denied permission to the Party and its workers to stage a protest at Rajghat today. Yet, scores of Congress MPs took out a march from Gandhi Statue outside the Parliament towards Vijay Chowk, in protest against the ED. Amid massive chaos, the Delhi Police picked up senior Congress leaders including Ranjeet Ranjan, KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi, and K Suresh among others.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress party workers protest outside the AICC headquarters against the questioning of the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi by the ED pic.twitter.com/YmFfYdJfq7 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, other Congress MPs detained

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who also staged a protest at Vijay Chowk was also detained by the police and taken to the Parliament Street police station. The former Congress President then sat on the road attacking the BJP-led Centre for police action.

तानाशाही देखिए, शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन नहीं कर सकते, महंगाई और बेरोज़गारी पर चर्चा नहीं कर सकते।



पुलिस और एजेंसियों का दुरूपयोग करके, हमें गिरफ़्तार करके भी, कभी चुप नहीं करा पाओगे।



'सत्य' ही इस तानाशाही का अंत करेगा। pic.twitter.com/M0kUXcwH8L — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 26, 2022

Speaking to reporters on the police action, the Gandhi scion said, "All (Congress) MPs came here to protest. They talked about inflation and unemployment. They (Police) are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside (the Parliament) and here they are arresting us."

Senior Congress leader Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the police action, calling it a "conspiracy by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to completely destroy the Opposition and muzzle our voices."

"We had demanded that there be discussion in Parliament on inflation, unemployment, Agnipath, and misuse of agencies. Govt rejected it. We said we'll protest at Rajghat on this, but weren't permitted. We said that we'll give a memorandum to President. They didn't permit," said Congress leader Deepender Hooda on being detained.

Delhi | Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge detained by police during protest against ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case pic.twitter.com/uhj0hRgn0U — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Earlier today, Sonia Gandhi before the ED for the second round of interrogation into the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. On July 21, she was grilled by the agency for three hours during which the leader unable able to speak much reportedly due to throat pain.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the agency for over five days in connection with the same case.