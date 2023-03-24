Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: Kharge Calls It 'political Vendetta'; Continues JPC Demand

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at the BJP-led government over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha calling it “political vendetta.”

“They (BJP) tried all ways to disqualify him. They don't want to keep those who are speaking the truth but we will continue to speak the truth. We'll continue to demand JPC, if needed we'll go to jail to save democracy,” said the Congress president on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP.

“We've called a meeting of our senior party leaders at the party office at 5 pm today. In the meeting, we will formulate our strategy as to how to proceed forward,” Kharge added.

Kharge’s remarks came after the Congress MP from Wayanad was disqualified from Lok Sabha after being convicted in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, for his alleged remark, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

Lok Sabha secretariat’s notice to the Wayand MP

“Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” a notification by the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

Notably, Congress president Malikarjan Kharge along with AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and several other BRS leaders were seen outside the parliament holding banners, calling out the government.