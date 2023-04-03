Rahul Gandhi, Disqualified Congress MP, Granted Bail By Surat Sessions Court

Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a Surat Sessions Court Monday, April 3. Gandhi, the 52-year-old Congress leader, was convicted in a criminal defamation case earlier which attracted a sentence of two years. Consequently, Rahul Gandhi lost his place in the Lok Sabha. The next hearing of the case will be held on April 13. Rahul Gandhi had filed a plea before the Surat Sessions Court seeking a stay on his conviction. It was owing to this conviction that led the Congress leader to lose his seat in Parliament in accordance with the Representation of People Act.

Congress moved a large number of its cadre to the Surat in Gujarat ahead of the Monday hearing in an apparent show of strength. On March 23, the court convicted Rahul Gandhi in what has came to be known as the Modi Surname case.

Rahul Gandhi, while he was on the campaign trail ahead of the 2019 general elections, said in Kolar, Karnataka, said 'why all thieves share the Modi surname'. The Surat court, while convicting Gandhi, suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal and approved bail on a surety Rs 15,000.

After securing bail, Gandhi, flanked by other leaders of the Congress party marched out of the court premises walking into a protest march. Ahead of the hearing in the Surat Sessions Court, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "We trust the judiciary. We are here to show our unity. We are doing 'satyagraha' to save the country. The country is seeing how Indira Gandhi's grandson and Rajiv Gandhi's son, Rahul Gandhi is treated today."

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president, when asked by reporters if the grand old party was putting up a show of strength before the judiciary, said, "Even in a small case, family members join and go to court. Here, it is about an entire party and he (Gandhi) is fighting for the country."