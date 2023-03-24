Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Congress Workers Violently Clash With BJP Members In Raipur

BJP and Congress members engaged in a violent clash in Chhattisgarh's Raipur over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP on Friday. Rahul was stripped off his Parliamentary membership and is no longer the Wayanad MP after being found guilty in a 2019 defamation case filed against him for allegedly insulting the Modi community. Angered by this decision, members of Chhattisgarh Youth Congress protested against BJP outside the party's office in Raipur. They even smeared black paint on BJP posters and burnt effigies.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Youth Congress and BJP workers enter into a clash with each other in Raipur over the disqualification of #RahulGandhi as an MP. Stone pelting also ensued.



Earlier this evening, Chhattisgarh Youth Congress protested against BJP over the issue in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/Ve2E0xqyLA March 24, 2023

In the visuals accessed by Republic, several protesters were also seen pelting stones on the opposing party. Similar visuals emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal where Congress members stormed on trains at railway stations and yelled slogans protesting against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. Meanwhile in Raipur, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd and curb the chaos.

#WATCH | Members of Chhattisgarh Youth Congress protest against BJP outside the party's office in Raipur against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as member of Parliament; black paint smeared on BJP posters #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/qNyVyqJtZe — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 24, 2023

Earlier, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel condemned the decision to disqualify Rahul Gandhi and attacked the BJP for its 'dictatorial' policies.

"The biggest fear of a dictator is that people should not stop fearing him. You want to scare the one who is telling the whole nation 'don't be afraid'. Some people made the same mistake with Indira ji, the rest is history," Baghel tweeted. "Will meet here in the public court. There will be public, there will be leader of the people..if not there will be only fear and dictator," he added.

Rahul Gandhi reacts to his disqualification

"I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any cost," Rahul Gandhi tweeted after his membership was cancelled in Lok Sabha. The Congress party has already said that Rahul is paying the price for speaking against the BJP and vowed to legally fight against the decision.

Stating that the party will take the legal path to fight the Congress scion’s disqualification, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “We are confident that we will get a stay of the conviction which will remove the very basis of this disqualification. We have full faith in the law. We believe we will emerge victorious in the near future.”