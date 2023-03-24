Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Jairam Ramesh Says 'Congress Will Fight The Battle'

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, said the party would not be "intimidated or silenced" after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 defamation case.

"We will fight this battle both legally & politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti," tweeted Jairam Ramesh.

हम कानूनी और राजनीतिक दोनों तरह से इस लड़ाई को लड़ेंगे। हम डरने या चुप रहने वाले नहीं हैं। प्रधानमंत्री से जुड़े अडानी महाघोटाले में JPC के बजाय राहुल गांधी को अयोग्य करार दिया गया है। भारतीय लोकतंत्र ओम शांति। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 24, 2023

Notably, Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Wayanad MP is effective from March 23, the day of his conviction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday in a notification.

Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, says that the moment a Member of Parliament is convicted of any offence and sentenced for at least two years, she or he attracts disqualification.

Fight continues, says Congress

The Congress tweeted that while Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified, the party will continue its fight. "Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership has been terminated. He is constantly fighting for you and this country, from the streets to the Parliament, trying everything possible to save democracy. Despite every conspiracy, he will continue this fight at all costs and will take just action in this matter,” the Congress tweeted in Hindi.

राहुल गांधी जी की लोकसभा सदस्यता ख़त्म कर दी गई।



वह आपके और इस देश के लिए लगातार सड़क से संसद तक लड़ रहे हैं, लोकतंत्र को बचाने की हर सम्भव कोशिश कर रहे हैं।



हर षड्यंत्र के बावजूद वह यह लड़ाई हर क़ीमत पर जारी रखेंगे और इस मामले में न्यायसंगत कार्यवाही करेंगे।



लड़ाई जारी है✊️ pic.twitter.com/4cd9KfG3op — Congress (@INCIndia) March 24, 2023

Another veteran Congressman, Shashi Tharoor, stated that it is bad news for democracy. "I'm stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy," he tweeted.

I’m stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy. pic.twitter.com/IhUVHN3b1F — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 24, 2023

According to Gandhi's team, the Congress leader plans to challenge the Surat court verdict in a higher court.