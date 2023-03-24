Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav Reacts; 'Everything That's Happening...'

Reacting to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of the Lok Sabha, Bihar environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav said that the move is part of a conspiracy and the entire nation is witnessing what is being done. Targeting the BJP, he said that everything is happening at 'their' orders.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "This has been done as a part of a conspiracy. The people of Bihar and the entire nation are seeing what they (BJP) are doing. Everything happening at their (BJP) orders."

Rahul Gandhi sentenced to two-year imprisonment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who won from Kerala’s Wayanad in the 2019 elections, was disqualified from Lok Sabha after he was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, in a defamation case. After this, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament.

A notification by the Lok Sabha secretariat said, "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.”

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 by the Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rahul while addressing a rally in Karnataka had said "why all thieves have Modi surname", which broke out a war of verbal attacks between the BJP and Congress.

Reactions from political leaders pour in

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and the sister of Rahul condemned the disqualification of her brother from Lok Sabha and called him the "son of a martyr".

Taking to Twitter she attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Yes, your sycophants called the son of a martyr prime minister a traitor, Mir Jafar. One of your Chief Ministers raised the question that who is the father of Rahul Gandhi? Following the custom of Kashmiri Pandits, a son wears a turban after his father's death, maintaining his family's tradition."

..@narendramodi जी आपके चमचों ने एक शहीद प्रधानमंत्री के बेटे को देशद्रोही, मीर जाफ़र कहा। आपके एक मुख्यमंत्री ने सवाल उठाया कि राहुल गांधी का पिता कौन है?



कश्मीरी पंडितों के रिवाज निभाते हुए एक बेटा पिता की मृत्यु के बाद पगड़ी पहनता है, अपने परिवार की परंपरा क़ायम रखता है…1/4 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 24, 2023

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "We are confident that we will get a stay of the conviction which will remove the very basis of this disqualification. We have full faith in the law. We believe we will emerge victorious in the near future."

BJP on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

BJP on Friday held a press conference over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP. BJP said, "Rahul Gandhi has abused the PM. No one has the right to abuse. There was no involvement of government in this."