Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee Reacts; 'Opposition Leaders...'

Witnessed a new low for constitutional democracy, tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hitting out at the BJP-led central government over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

“In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy,” Banerjee wrote.

In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP!



While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches.



Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 24, 2023

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader who won from Kerala’s Wayanad in the 2019 elections, had been disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction and two-year jail term by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in a defamation case. Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi is no longer a Lok Sabha MP.

Banerjee changing colors?

The TMC supremo’s support for Gandhi comes days after Banerjee took a dig at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling the Wayanad MP “TRP of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“Otherwise, has anyone ever seen that someone said something abroad and there is a lot of ruckus here over that? We want Parliament to remain open and talks should be held on the Adani issue and LIC issue. But why are talks not happening on the Adani issue? Why are talks not happening on LIC? Why is there no discussion about the price of gas? Amidst all this, the Uniform Civil Code copy has been introduced. We do not accept the Uniform Civil Code and we will not allow it to be implemented,” said Mamata Banerjee in the internal meeting of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) held on March 19.

“The Congress leader was an asset of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” added Banerjee amid the remark impasse in Parliament caused by a controversial statement by Rahul Gandhi on a recent trip to the UK.