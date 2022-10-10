Last Updated:

Rahul Gandhi Does 'balancing Act', Runs With Shivakumar After Sprint With Siddaramaiah

Gandhi was accompanied by Shivakumar while he walked from Tumkur to Hiriyur in the southern state. The former Congress chief even made the 60-year-old leader run with him.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Congress

Image: Twitter/@INCIndia


Two days after he did a short sprint with former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Rahul Gandhi did a "balancing act" on Monday by making state Congress chief D K Shivakumar run with him during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi was accompanied by Shivakumar while he walked from Tumkur to Hiriyur in the southern state. The former Congress chief even made the 60-year-old leader run with him.

Shivakumar kept holding the Congress flag as he ran for a short distance with Gandhi.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are vying for the chief minister's post as the Congress seeks to wrest power back from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka.

READ | Rahul means Bharat, Bharat means Rahul, says new UP Congress chief Brijlal Khabri
READ | Mumbai BJP stages protest against Rahul's 'Savarkar helped British' claim; seeks apology
READ | Kharge dodges question on Rahul's RSS-Savarkar remarks, settles for Bharat Jodo promotion
READ | Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi’s yatra has no value, says BJP leader Yediyurappa

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT