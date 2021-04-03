'Rahul Gandhi Doesn't Know 'C' Of Constitution Of India'; BJP Responds To Leader's Remark

After Rahul Gandhi on Friday maligned India on an international platform while speaking to Harvard University professor and former US Secretary of State Nicholas Burns, BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. During his conversation, Gaurav Bhatia said that Rahul Gandhi doesn't know the 'C' of 'Constitution' and 'D' of 'Democracy' of India.

Gaurav Bhatia said, "I must say that Congress has this unique trait when that when they are in power, they destroy the constitutional institution of the country, but when it is not in power, the party tries to discredit the institution of India." READ | Congress has track record of fulfilling poll promises: Rahul Gandhi

BJP reacts to Rahul Gandhi's statements on India & BJP

Stating that the Congress leader should read about the sovereignty of the country, Bhatia said that when India became free, it also became sovereign as well. He said, "Congress needs to understand that sovereignty means that there would be no external interference."

Attacking the Congress party, the Gaurav Bhatia said, "Is Rahul Gandhi admitting that his party has become so weak as an Opposition that now it needs external interference in their internal matter." Recalling incidents of past, Bhatia said that earlier there have been many incidents that leaders from Pakistan and China were seen praising Congress and Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi along with his party members need to introspect rather than weakening the democratic fabric of India," he added.



At a time when the PM, NP, HM and other senior leaders of the BJP are campaigning across poll bound states, Rahul Gandhi is busy doing video calls with professors in the US and making puerile statements...



After losing, he will crib about lack of democracy and blame the people. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 3, 2021

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for his comments on India, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Saturday said that at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the saffron party including National president JP Nadda are campaigning across the poll-bound states, the Congress leader is busy doing video calls with professors in the US and making puerile statements. Amit Malviya further said that after losing in the upcoming elections, Rahul Gandhi will crib about the lack of democracy and will then blame the people.

Reacting to the former Congress chief's statements, BJP Spokesperson Anila Singh slammed Rahul Gandhi by calling his claims "crap". Anila Singh said, "What is he talking about? India is a great thriving democracy and people living here cherish democracy." Stating that the Congress leader should think twice before speaking, the BJP Spokesperson said that it seems Rahul Gandhi has come "Sarv Gyaani" and has done a thesis on the US. "He should stop giving knowledge to the world and keep it to himself," she added.

Rahul Gandhi maligns India on international platform

Rahul Gandhi during his conversation with Harvard University professor and former US Secretary of State Nicholas Burns maligned the nation in the remarks he made. The Congress leader during his conversation with the Harvard University professor also called on the US establishments to speak on India's internal matters. Rahul Gandhi also alleged that a "wholesale capture" of India's institutional framework by the ruling BJP has changed the paradigm in which Opposition parties operate post-2014.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Post-2014, the institutions that are supposed to support a fair political fight do not so anymore. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is filling various institutions of the country with its people."

During his conversation, the Congress leader said that in order to fight elections, there is a need for institutional structures, protection by the judicial system, reasonably free media, financial parity and a set of institutional structures that allow his party to operate as a political party. "But all of this is not there," he added.

"In Assam, the gentleman who is running our campaign (for Assam elections) has been sending me videos of BJP candidates running around with EVM machines in their cars. He is screaming at the top of his voice saying look, I have got a really serious problem here, but there is nothing going on in the national media."

(Image: Twitter- @AmitMalviya, PTI)