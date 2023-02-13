Rahul Gandhi Doesn't Know What Kashmir Needs: Anij Vij Reacts To Congress Leader's Tweet

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Jammu and Kashmir and said the Congress leader does not know what Kashmir needs. He also stated that the if the grand old party had paid attention to the valley then the youth there wouldn't have taken arms.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't know what Kashmir needs. Kashmir needs development which BJP is doing. Whenever there is development, there is some wear and tear. If they (Congress) had paid attention to Kashmir from the beginning, the youth there would not have taken up arms," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quoted as saying by ANI.

J&K wanted employment but got BJP's bulldozer: Rahul Gandhi

His remarks come after Gandhi on Sunday attacked the BJP over the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Union Territory wanted employment but instead got a "bulldozer of BJP".

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Jammu and Kashmir wanted employment, better business and love, but what did they get? BJP's Bulldozer! The land, which the people there irrigated with hard work for many decades, is being snatched from them. Peace and Kashmiriyat will be protected by uniting, not by dividing people."

So far the authorities have retrieved more than 10 lakh kanals (one kanal =605 sq yards) of land across the Union Territory after all deputy commissioners were directed by the Commissioner Secretary, Revenue department, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri to ensure 100 percent removal of encroachments from the government land on January 7.

Apart from Congress, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Congress have voiced their concerns against the drive and demanded an immediate end to it.

Meanwhile, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar has assured the people that no poor family or landless person would be affected during the anti-encroachment drive. He, however, reiterated that big encroachers would not be spared.