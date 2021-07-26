Rahul Gandhi Drives A Tractor To The Parliament In Protest Against Farm Laws, Watch

Ahead of the House proceedings on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen driving a tractor to the Parliament as a sign of protest against the three farm laws. Speaking to media personnel, Gandhi stated that he was bringing the farmers' message to the Parliament and claimed that the government is suppressing the voices of farmers. Moreover, he further claimed that the government is not discussing the farm laws in the House.

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to reach Parliament, in protest against the three farm laws pic.twitter.com/JJHbX5uS5L — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to the Parliament; protests against farm laws

Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress leader stated that the government should repeal the three farm laws. Moreover, he also took a dig at the BJP and said that the farm laws will favour two to three big businessmen. The Congress leader alleged that the government has labelled farmers as 'terrorists' and that their rights are being snatched due to the three laws passed by the Centre.

I've brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (Govt) are suppressing voices of farmers & not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They'll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour 2-3 big businessmen: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/I2BM6CIbJR — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

As per Govt, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers' rights are being snatched away: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after driving a tractor to Parliament pic.twitter.com/GGee9POAvC — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Congress leaders detained for carrying out tractor rally

However, the Congress leaders were soon detained for the tractor rally against the three farm laws. Among those who were detained by the Delhi Police include Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV and other party workers for taking out the tractor march in violation of Section 144 of CrPC.

Delhi Police detains Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, and some party workers for taking out a tractor march in violation of Section 144 of CrPC pic.twitter.com/pYtNLT42T1 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Farmers protest against three farm laws

The farmers' protest has thinned out at Delhi's borders, even as they refuse to call it off re-iterating 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi'. The farmers held a 'black flag protest' on May 26 to mark six months of protest, burning effigies of the government. With 13 opposition parties backing protests, farmers have given a two-month deadline to the Centre to comply with their demands. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. While the Centre has maintained that they are ready for talks, farmers demand talks without 'conditions'. Talks are currently stalled after 13 rounds, before the January 26 violence at Red Fort. As of date, 600 farmers have died as per SKM, but the Centre has said it has no data on farmer deaths.