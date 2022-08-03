Rahul Gandhi Evades Question On Young Indian Office Being Sealed; Attacks BJP Nevertheless

In Karnataka's Hubli, former Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi evaded answering questions coming his way on the Young Indian office in the Herald House being sealed on Wednesday. With locks on the door of the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-based building, there was a notice pasted, that 'barred anyone from opening it without prior permission' of the Enforcement Directorate, which is presently probing a money laundering case. The case involves Associate Journals Limited (AJL)- the National Herald newspaper’s publisher's acquisition by Young Indian, a firm linked to the Gandhi family.

On a different issue altogether, Rahul, during the brief media address, said, "The BJP doesn't want small and medium businessmen to gain anything...they want to give it all to the 4-5 big businessmen, who are their friends. The entire idea is to take money from the poor and give it to the rich."

'Congress under seige'

The Young Indian office was sealed days after the central agency carried out raids on the said premise, along with 12 other premises in New Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation. It aimed to gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds. Alleged incriminating documents, and digital evidence were recovered from the searches.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were questioned by the agency. Sonia Gandhi was asked over 100 questions in July, during interrogations that spanned three days for 12 hours in total. On the other hand, Rahul's interrogation took place in June for 5 five days and was asked around 150 questions.

After the sealing of the office, anticipating protests, security was beefed up at multiple locations related to the Congress party. Reacting to the same, the party's General Secretary and Communication In-Charge, Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "INC is under siege. Delhi police have surrounded our HQs, and homes of INC President & ex-President. This is the worst form of vendetta politics. We will not submit! We will not be silenced! We will continue to raise our voices against injustices and failures of Modi Sarkar!"