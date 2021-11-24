Rahul Gandhi Exhorts Centre To Pay ₹4 Lakh To Kin Of COVID-19 Victims; Flays Gujarat Model

After the Centre agreed to the opposition's call to repeal the farm laws, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi renewed his party's demand on compensation for the kin of COVID-19 victims. Sharing a video in which some residents of Gujarat described their plight during the novel coronavirus crisis, Gandhi asked the Union government to pay a compensation of Rs.4 lakh to each bereaved family. On this occasion, he also called upon the Centre to release the real number of casualties owing to COVID-19.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "The Gujarat model is often discussed. Everyone we talked to said that they neither got a hospital bed, oxygen nor ventilator during the COVID-19 crisis. The PM has Rs.8458 crore to purchase planes. But the government has no money to pay the families of those killed due to COVID in Gujarat. Lakhs of people in Gujarat and India died due to COVID-19. The Congress party wants that the Centre should give Rs.4 lakh compensation (to each bereaved family)."

"In India, there are lakhs of families where parents, brothers and sisters have passed away. They cannot come back. But remember one thing- Congress will make all efforts to ensure that those families get Rs.4 lakh compensation. And we will put complete pressure on the government to ensure that it does this," he added. Earlier, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that Rs.50,000 will be given to the kin of COVID-19 victims by the states from the State Disaster Response Fund.

SC's directives on compensation

A division bench of the SC comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah on June 30 directed the Centre to frame guidelines for the payment of ex-gratia to the kin of COVID-19 victims. It held that the National Disaster Management Authority has failed in discharging its duty by not prescribing guidelines under Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act. At the same time, the bench took into account the fact that the government had its own priorities such as providing food and shelter to the migrants and managing the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

The SC said, "No country has unlimited resources. Dispensation of the same is based on a number of circumstances, facts, law. Therefore, we don’t think it is proper to direct the Union to pay a particular amount. This is to be fixed by the government. Ultimately, the priorities are also to be fixed by the government". The NDMA was given the freedom to fix the compensation amount based on various factors including the availability of funds under NDRF, SDRF and other priorities.

Moreover, the bench also ruled in favour of simplified guidelines for the issuance of death certificates. While the Centre framed detailed guidelines for the issuance of death certificates, the SC asked it to reconsider the clause which states that deaths occurring due to poisoning, suicide, homicide and accident, among others, will not be considered as COVID-19 deaths even if the infection is an accompanying condition. So far, India has recorded 4,66,584 COVID-19 deaths.

Image: PTI/Representative Image