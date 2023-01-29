Rahul Gandhi Explains Rationale Behind Bharat Jodo Yatra As Walk Ends, Shares His J&K Link

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra ends, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called it his deepest and most beautiful experience of life during which he got to hear about the issues being faced by farmers and unemployed youth in the country during the foot march. Gandhi said that he saw the resilience and strength of the people of India during the journey.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra has ended in Srinagar. Walking has ended, main function is tomorrow. I have learnt a lot. I met lakhs of people, talked to them. I don’t have words to make you understand. It was aimed at uniting India, end violence and hate. No one was expecting this lovely experience. We heard small sections. For me personally, it was a good experience. It was the most beautiful experience of my life. I thank people of India, those who walked with us," Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi also stated that the yatra has given an alternate vision. "Bharat Jodo Yatra gave an alternative vision to BJP-RSS narrative of hate and arrogance. India clearly has two ways - these are ways of living - one to suppress and other to unite," he said.

Rahul Gandhi explains the rationale behind Bharat Jodo Yatra

Opening up on his foot march, Gandhi said that he undertook the Kanyakumari to Srinagar walk to reduce the gap between him and his people.

"According to me, political class of India including congress and BJP, there has been a distance between them and the people. The communication is happening through media, interview and press conferences. I wanted to reduce that gap to meet people on roads...I felt there was a need for a new political vision. This is a first small step. I’m thinking about more bigger steps," Gandhi said in a press conference.

Fresh yatra from east to west?

When asked about the possibility of a fresh yatra from east to west, the Wayanad MP said, "It (Bharat Jodo) has just ended, it’s premature to answer. Yatra went from south to north but the effect was in the entire country. This is a vision, this is a way of living. I have some idea, will think."

2000 sqkm of Indian territory taken by China: Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi again claimed that 2000 sq km of Indian territory has been taken by the Chinese and said that the government is of the impression that none of the land has been taken from India.

"A Ladakhi delegation clearly said that 2000 sq km of Indian territory was taken by the Chinese. They also said that many patrolling points that used to be in India are now firmly in Chinese hands. The approach government is following by completely denying that the Chinese have taken our land is dangerous and it will give them more confidence to do more aggressive things. We have to deal with China firmly and tell them they are sitting on our land, won't be tolerated," he said.

Gandhi also demanded the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. "It is important to restore the democratic rights of people. A solution for the people of Ladakh is required too," he said.

Furthermore, the Congress leader stated that the security situation has not improved in the valley as claimed by the BJP. "Targeted killings are happening, blasts are taking place. Security people wouldn’t have had conversations with me. If the situation is so good why doesn’t Amit SHah walk from Jammu to Kashmir?" he asked.

Rahul Gandhi shares his J&K connection

Addressing the media, Gandhi claimed that his family had descended from Jammu and Kashmir and went to Allahabad (Prayagraj) in Uttar Pradesh.