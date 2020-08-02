Amit Shah Tests COVID-19 Positive, Rahul Gandhi Wishes Him 'a Speedy Recovery'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to wish Union Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery after the latter revealed he is diagnosed with COVID-19.

Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 2, 2020

Other prominent Congress leaders too poured in their best wishes.

Wish you a speedy recovery. May God be with you in these crazy times.@AmitShah https://t.co/DuMQ6P4Z8l — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 2, 2020

I have just heard of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji testing positive for #Covid19. My best wishes to him for a speedy recovery. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 2, 2020

I have come to know Home minister @AmitShah ji has tested positive for Covid-19. Very much concerned about his health. My best wishes to him for a speedy recovery. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 2, 2020

HM Amit Shah tests positive

Earlier, Amit Shah took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. "On getting the initial symptoms of Corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," tweeted Shah.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

Sources report that Shah has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.

