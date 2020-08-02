Last Updated:

Amit Shah Tests COVID-19 Positive, Rahul Gandhi Wishes Him 'a Speedy Recovery'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to wish Union Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery after the latter revealed he is diagnosed with COVID-19.

Rahul Gandhi

Other prominent Congress leaders too poured in their best wishes.

HM Amit Shah tests positive

Earlier, Amit Shah took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. "On getting the initial symptoms of Corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," tweeted Shah.

Sources report that Shah has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.

