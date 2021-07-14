Rahul Gandhi Favours CM Amarinder, Priyanka Backs Navjot Sidhu In Punjab Tussle: Sources

In yet another breaking development in the Punjab Congress crisis, sources say that Congress leader Priyanka Vadra has backed disgruntled Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu to be the Punjab Congress President even after CM Amarinder Singh shared that he will not accept Sidhu becoming Punjab Congress President. Rahul Gandhi on the other hand favoured Amarinder Singh, sources said.

This was discussed in a meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence on Wednesday where Priyanka Vadra and Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat were also present. Rahul Gandhi had called Priyanka Vadra and Harish Rawat to his residence on Wednesday. This meeting comes a day after disgruntled Navjot Sidhu tweeted praises of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and also after CM Amarinder Singh's political advisor Prashant Kishor met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

Navjot Sidhu took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that AAP 'recognises his vision and work' for Punjab.

"Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present “Punjab Model” It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab," Sidhu tweeted on Tuesday.

Also, poll strategist Prashant Kishore, who is appointed by CM Captain Amarinder Singh as his political advisor, met Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Tuesday, sparking speculations that the meeting was held to discuss the Punjab crisis. However, Harish Rawat had then refuted the speculations. Harish Rawat was asked if Prashant Kishor's meeting with Rahul Gandhi was regarding the Punjab crisis, but the Punjab Congress in charge responded by saying that Rahul Gandhi is a national leader and a number of people come to meet him.

"Rahul Gandhi is a national leader and a number of people come to meet him. Prashant Kishor's meeting with him does not mean it was about Punjab," Harish Rawat said when confronted by media. But the denial seems to have fallen flat as he has been summoned by Rahul Gandhi.

Captain Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is at loggerheads with CM Captain Amarinder Singh, has repeatedly aired his grouse with the Congress leadership. The power struggle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh has got the Congress High Command in a dilemma. Even after a series of high-level meetings with Congress top leadership, a conclusion to the infighting still remains elusive. Although Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has given the reigns of the upcoming assembly Punjab election in the hands of Captain Amarinder, Navjot Sidhu has also been promised by the high command that his popularity will be rewarded.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Sidhu had turned down Captain Amarinder Singh's offer of a ministerial berth and remained adamant of his demand for being appointed as Punjab Congress chief, while the CM had also conveyed that he will not accept Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief, thereby continuing the infighting in the Congress. However, Republic Media Network has now learnt that Priyanka Vadra wants Sidhu to be the Congress

While the Congress High Command has maintained that Captain Amarinder Singh will remain the party's CM face in the elections, Navjot Singh Sidhu is reportedly vying for the top post after having been at loggerheads with the Punjab CM's administration over several issues, most importantly the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 and the subsequent shooting. However, it is important to note that Captain Amarinder is widely credited for having spearheaded his own win in the 2017 Punjab elections.