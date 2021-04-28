Rahul Gandhi Fearmongers Over COVID Vaccine Price; Slams Centre On Grant To Bharat Biotech

As India gears up to accommodate a larger section of the population in its innovation drive, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi once again attempted to fearmonger over the COVID-19 vaccine, this time questioning the Centre on the multi-crore grant that it has sanctioned for the development of Bharat Biotech's-- Covaxin.

Questioning the Centre on the prices of Covaxin, Rahul Gandhi claimed that 'people's money' was being directed for 'Modi-mitrs' profit.' Quoting multiple reports over the prices of Covaxin, Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the BJP-led government would make people pay the 'highest price in the world' for the COVID-19 vaccine.

People's money was given to vaccine companies to develop Covid vaccines.



Now, GOI will make same people pay the highest price in the world for these vaccines.



Once again, the failed 'system' fails our citizens for Modi-mitrs' profit. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 28, 2021

Constant criticism over 'Made in India' vaccine

Back in January, when indigenous vaccine of the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech got a nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI), not just a section of the press but leaders of the opposition, especially those from the Congress had targetted the government raising doubts on the efficacy and safety of the Indian vaccine.

As per an official release of the Department of Biotechnology, the financial assistance worth Rs 65 crore was announced by the Centre to meet the increasing demand for COVID-19 vaccines in India with all those above 18 years gearing up to take part in the mammoth exercise.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi's attempts to question the 'Made in India' vaccine comes days after Bharat Biotech Chief Dr Krishna Ella in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami opened up on the 'demoralizing criticism' that his company was facing amid the COVID-19 battle.

"Let them criticize us because they can't believe India can do it. They do not feel that the new generation of entrepreneurs like us can change the game in the country and they just want to compare us with the old generation entrepreneurs of the country," he said.