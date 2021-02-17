Rahul Gandhi Fires Salvo Post Kiran Bedi's Ouster: 'No L-G Can Decide Puducherry's Future'

A day after the removal of Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that the elected government was not allowed to work for the last 5 years. Addressing a public meeting in Mudaliarpet, Gandhi asserted that Puducherry is not someone's personal property. Claiming that PM Modi insulted the people's vote by misusing the institution of L-G, he assured the crowd that Congress will not allow any non-resident to decide the future of Puducherry. Moreover, the Wayanad MP contended that the people of the Union Territory will give a befitting response to the Centre's alleged obstructionist policy in the Assembly polls due in April-May this year. Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will assume additional charge as the Puducherry L-G at 9 am on Thursday.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Puducherry does not belong to someone outside Puducherry. And anybody who thinks that Puducherry is their personal property is going to be in for a surprise. They might think that Puducherry is small. They might think that they are not too many people in this lovely city. But then they do not understand the spirit of the people of India. For the last 5 years, Puducherry has had an elected government. It was a government elected by citizens of Puducherry."

"And for the last 5 years, the Prime Minister of this country has not allowed the government of Puducherry to work. The Prime Minister has personally insulted the vote of the people of Puducherry. Through the office of the L-G, he has repeatedly sent you a message saying to you that your vote does not matter," he added.

Taking potshots at Kiran Bedi, the Wayanad MP said, "Is the Lieutenant Governor from Puducherry? Did she grow up in Puducherry? Was he born in Puducherry? Does she understand the traditions of Puducherry? Then on what basis, did she run this place? Who gave her the right to decide the future of the people of Puducherry? How dare someone do this to you?"

Circumstances prior to Bedi's removal

After the Congress party along with its ally DMK swept the 2016 Assembly polls in Puducherry, V Narayanasamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the state. On the other hand, Kiran Bedi who led BJP to a crushing defeat in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls was appointed as the Puducherry L-G in May 2016. Since the very beginning, Narayanasamy and Bedi have been at loggerheads over various issues concerning the governance in the Union Territory. While Congress accused her going against the decisions of the state government, the ex-IPS officer maintained that she was discharging her duties as per law.

To demand her recall, the ruling alliance in the state staged a 4-day agitation in Puducherry from January 8 followed by a day-long hunger strike on February 5 in which members of several parties including the CM participated. They reiterated the demand that either Bedi should quit on her own or the Centre should recall her. Escalating the matter further, Narayanasamy submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on February 10 urging him to remove Bedi, saying she was running a ''tughlaq durbar". Moreover, the Congress-led tie-up had announced a statewide bandh on February 16 to reiterate this demand, which was eventually cancelled to avoid inconvenience to the public.

