Rahul Gandhi Firm On Lakhimpur Visit Today Despite UP Govt's Snub; 2 CMs To Accompany Him

Even as the Uttar Pradesh government refused to allow a Congress delegation to enter Lakhimpur-Kheri, Rahul Gandhi remained firm on the proposed visit. Addressing a press briefing, the former Congress president announced that he will try to meet the families of the farmers killed in Lakhimpur on Wednesday along with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. He lashed out at the Centre for impinging on the farmers' rights via the Land Acquisition bill and the three farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Yesterday, PM was in Lucknow. But he could not go to Lakhimpur Kheri. The post mortem is not being done properly. Whoever is speaking up is being detained. Today, I will try to go to Lakhimpur Kheri with two Chief Ministers to meet the bereaved families."

"For some time now, the Centre is attacking Indian farmers. Farmers are being crushed by jeeps. They are being murdered. BJP's Home Minister's son involvement is suspected. No action is being taken against him," he added. Referring to RLD and TMC leaders being allowed to visit Lakhimpur, the Wayanad MP questioned why Congress was being denied entry. Justifying the uproar over the violence, he claimed that the UP government took action against the culprits in the Hathras gang rape case only owing to the pressure created by the opposition.

The former Congress president opined, "There is a dictatorship in India. It is very simple- politicians cannot go to Uttar Pradesh. Since yesterday, we are being told that you can't go to Uttar Pradesh. The Chhattisgarh CM is told about Section 144 when he goes to meet farmers. He stated that Section 144 cannot be applicable as he was alone. There was no answer."

"Whether it is Priyanka, I or anyone else from my family, we don't care if someone manhandles us. We are not affected irrespective of what you do with us. We are talking about farmers. Our family has trained us for many years as a result of which we don't care even if you detain, kill or bury us," Gandhi responded to a question on his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's arrest.

Entry of politicians restricted

Earlier, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur made it clear that Rahul Gandhi will not be allowed to visit Lakhimpur and Sitapur'. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been lodged at the PAC guest house in Sitapur after her arrest at 4.30 am on Monday under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences). Since October 4, other opposition leaders such as Deepender Hooda, Sanjay Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Shivpal Yadav, Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Akhilesh Yadav and SC Mishra too were prevented from visiting Lakhimpur.