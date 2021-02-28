Rahul Gandhi Fishing While BJP Campaigning; Then Congress Will Blame EVMs: Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra fired a fresh taunt at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, noting that the leader of the grand-old-party was fishing while other BJP leaders were campaigning in poll-bound states. Narottam Mishra, BJP's election-in-charge for West Bengal, targeted Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader took a swim at the sea along with fishermen during his latest visit to Kerala as a part of the Assembly polls campaign. BJP's Narottam Mishra pointed out that PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and party president JP Nadda were campaigning in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and slammed Rahul Gandhi for 'fishing' instead of campaigning. He also accused the Opposition of crying foul in the EVM after the elections.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Says 'Congress Must Win 2/3rd Majority' In Polls To Avoid BJP's Govt Toppling

'Congress Must Win 2/3rd Majority' In Polls'

On Saturday, ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi stated that Congress must win 2/3rd majority - not just 10-15 seats in the upcoming polls because BJP 'buys people'. Addressing advocates at Thoothukudi's VOC College, he said that while Congress' Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh governments were toppled, the media was silent. Claiming 'BJP-RSS penetration into institutions', Rahul Gandhi said that even if Congress comes to power at Centre, it would be a huge challenge. Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls on April 6, with the results to be announced on May 2.

READ | Rahul Launches Tirade Against Modi, Talks About 'connect' With Tamil Nadu

"We should absolutely have laws that don’t allow MLAs to move but first we need a functioning Parliament, we need a judiciary that is not penetrated by the RSS and BJP, a press that raises this issue. You can make anti-defection law stronger, you can disqualify them, but remember in order to do that you need Parliament. You’re not going to get Parliament right now. Even to enforce that idea, we need institutional structure, we don’t have it," said Rahul Gandhi, painting a gloomy picture for Indian democracy.

READ | Rahul Attacks Modi Over Sino-India Standoff; Says Chinese Know PM Is 'scared'

Rahul Gandhi's southern sojourn

After attending the Jallikattu event in Madurai on Pongal, Rahul Gandhi has returned to Tamil Nadu to campaign ahead of the state polls. Apart from Tamil Nadu, he has also visited Kerala, Puducherry multiple times - claiming that he prefers the South to the North - comparing his current constituency Wayanad to Uttar Pradesh. While Gandhi has visited Assam, he has studiously ignored Bengal where the Congress has allied with the Left - so as to not anger Kerala where Congress faces the Left. Congress and its ally DMK face the AIADMK-BJP combination apart from Kamal Haasan's MNM and an array of local parties in Tamil Nadu. As per reports, Congress has raised a demand for 54 seats for contesting in the polls with DMK.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Repeats 'Hum Do, Humare Do' Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls; Fires Salvo At PM Modi