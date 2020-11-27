Rahul Gandhi Flays Centre Over GDP Contraction For 2nd Successive Quarter, Advises PM Modi

On Friday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the contraction of India's GDP by 7.5 per cent in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21. Referring to the fact that the GDP has contracted in two consecutive quarters, he claimed that the Indian economy had entered the recession phase for the first time. In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Wayanad MP opined that the economy cannot grow by diktats.

Meanwhile, Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also weighed in the latest GDP estimates. According to her, the economy was set to contract even more in the third and 4th quarter of FY 2020-21. Dismissing the notion that the COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for this situation, she pointed out that GDP growth's downward trajectory commenced with demonetisation. It is pertinent to note that sectors such as agriculture, forestry and fishing (3.4 per cent), manufacturing (0.6 per cent) and electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services (4.4 per cent) have recorded positive GDP growth in this quarter.

Under PM Modi, India's economy is officially in a recession for the first time ever.



More importantly, 3 crore people are still looking for work under MNREGA.



Economy cannot be ordered to grow by diktats. PM needs to first understand this basic idea. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 27, 2020

We have contracted for two straight quarters, Indian economy now in recession. Data points towards further contraction in Q3 & Q4.



This isn’t all ‘coz of Covid, our GDP growth kept dipping for 8 consecutive quarters pre-Covid. It began with @narendramodi ‘s demonetisation — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) November 27, 2020

Ministry of Finance highlights positive signs

In an official reaction to the GDP estimates, the Ministry of Finance stressed that the sustainability of the recovery depends on keeping the COVID-19 pandemic under control. Pointing out that a broad-based recovery is underway in the manufacturing and services, it added that the index of industrial production has entered positive territory. The Ministry stated, "V-shaped recovery in use-based Industries especially in consumer goods, especially consumer durables, and investment, especially capital and infrastructure goods suggest a strong revival of both consumption and investment, which together account for about 90 per cent of India’s GDP".

It also noted that the corporate sector was back on track, with the level of operating profits similar to that in September 2018. According to the Finance Ministry, the momentum in steel production and consumption signalled the revival of construction activity. Moreover, it highlighted that power consumption bills clocked double-digit growth in October, indicating buoyancy in industrial and commercial activities. While Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian expressed optimism about the economic situation, he urged caution about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the upcoming months.

