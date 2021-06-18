Rahul Gandhi Flays PM Modi-led Central Government Over Rising Fuel Price

Amid rising fuel prices across the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" slogan. Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said that the condition of "Vikas" is such that if there is no increase in the fuel price for a single day then it becomes bigger news.

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over fuel price hike

The rare day GOI does not hike fuel prices is the exception which proves the rule that prices are increased everyday. #FuelPriceHike — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 18, 2021

Prices of petrol and diesel in the National Capital on Friday stood at Rs 96.93 per litre and Rs 87.69 per litre respectively. Petrol and diesel prices per litre in Bhopal stands at Rs 104.53 and 95.75 per litre respectively and in Mumbai Rs 102.82 and Rs 94.84 per litre respectively.

While speaking to ANI, a resident of Mumbai said that the rising fuel prices have to be managed. He said, "Despite no increase in income since the beginning of the pandemic, we have to shell out so much for fuel." Stating that petrol is used every day because people have to commute to the office and other places, the Mumbai resident said, "This is why we cannot cit on this expense." This has increased the burden on everybody's pocket, he added.

He said, "The prices of crude oil are very low at this time but due to the taxes levied by the Central and state governments the prices of petrol and diesel have touched the sky."

Meanwhile, a resident of Bhopal said, "A person whose monthly income is Rs 10,000-12,000 how will the person manage household expenditures and child's education when Rs 2,000-3,000 goes towards petrol? Education is already so expensive in our country. In this manner, survival is very difficult."

Petrol & diesel prices rise again

In recent times, the prices of petrol and diesel have hiked 15 times in the month of May. Responding to the price hike, Union Minister for Petroleum, Dharmendra Pradhan, said, "I accept that fuel prices are pinching consumers, there's no doubt about this. But over Rs, 35,000 crores has been spent on COVID vaccines in a year. In such dire times, we're saving money to spend on welfare schemes.

