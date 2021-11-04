Rahul Gandhi Flies To London As PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Jawans In J&K: Sources

On the auspicious day of Diwali, Republic Media Network was informed that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has flown to the United Kingdom and is likely going to spend the festival of lights in London. Rahul Gandhi's visit abroad comes after a series of bypolls across India, where the Congress managed to make inroads into BJP-run territories, particularly in Himachal Pradesh, but floundered elsewhere. The Wayanad MP's foreign visits have been subject of scrutiny and political attack ever since his 55-day vacation in 2015 not long after the Congress had been swept aside in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by the Modi wave.

Earlier in 2019, after the conclusion of the voting in the Lok Sabha polls, and ahead of the counting, a political flurry had been kicked up over a purported 'Mr R Gandhi' planning a two-day visit to London. Due to reasons unknown, however, the person mentioned on the ticket had called off his visit, causing many to wonder why.

As Rahul Gandhi jets off abroad, Prime Minister Narendra regarding whom Rahul Gandhi and the whole of Congress have been raising a number of grievances departed for Jammu and Kashmir and spent his day with the soldiers commissioned at the border, who he referred to as his 'family' in his speech. PM Modi, at the end of his speech, fed the army men sweets and was also seen posing with them for pictures.

Rahul Gandhi's continuous attack on PM Modi

Recently, when Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing several targeted killings, Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident and alleged that the PM Modi-led central government has completely failed to provide security to the people of Jammu and Kashmir."Incidents of violence are increasing in Kashmir. Terrorism has neither stopped due to demonetization nor after the abrogation of Article 370 - the central government has completely failed to provide security," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Congress president added, "We strongly condemn the attacks on our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and send our condolences to the families of the deceased." Despite taking cognizance of the violence against 'his Kashmiri brothers and sisters', the Congress party has refrained from making high-profile visits to the Valley. Rahul Gandhi had gone ther in the month of September, however, before the targeted killings. On the other hand, the PM Modi-led government has since the incidents made a number of visits. First, Union Home Minister Amit Shah went and held several meetings with the officials of the forces, and now, PM Modi, who has spent Diwali with the forces every year since he came to office, met the jawans at the border and boosted their morale.