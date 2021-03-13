Rahul Gandhi Fumes At Gautam Adani's $16.2 Billion Gain In 2021: 'Can You Tell Me Why?'

Continuing to target Indian conglomerate Gautam Adani, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, fumed at Adani adding $16.2 billion to his net worth in 2021, beating Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder Elon Musk. Claiming that most common people gained no wealth in 2020, he questioned why Adani earned ₹ 12 Lakh Cr, increasing his net worth by 50%. Gandhi has often lashed out at Adani and Ambani (without naming them), accusing the duo of killing the MSME sector, farmers and blamed the Centre's continued push for privatisation.

Rahul Gandhi fumes at Gautam Adani's $16.2 billion net gain

Adani surpasses Musk & Bezos

On Friday, Gautam Adani jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index - making him the year’s biggest wealth gainer, beating the richest person on Earth - Elon Musk. Bloomberg stated that during the same time, Adani's peer and richest person in Asia - Mukesh Ambani has gained only $8.1 billion to his net worth. Adani has reportedly seen a sharp surge in his wealth after bagging investments from Total SA to Warburg Pincus and adding more ports to its existing 12 domestic ports, 6 airports, data centers and coal mines in India, apart from continuing Carmichael coal project in Australia. Shares of all Adani group stocks, except one, have rallied at least 50% this year, reports Bloomberg.

Gandhi's 'Hum Do Hamare Do' quip

Gandhi had reignited the Family planning slogan in Lok Sabha while debating the Union Budget in Febraury. He remarked, "The content of the third law is that when a farmer goes to the biggest industrialist and demands the right price for his grain, fruits and vegetables, then he will not be allowed to go to the court. Many years ago, there was a slogan for family planning- 'Hum do, hamare do'. Like coronavirus comes in a different form, this slogan has come back in a different form. Today, this country is run by 4 people- 'Hum do, hamare do'. Everyone knows their names."

Amid vociferous uproar from the Treasury benches, Gandhi also claimed that the PM had helped benefit two industrialists through demonetisation and GST, which he dubbed as "Gabbar Singh Tax". Refuting PM Modi's assurance that the farm laws are optional, he opined that the only options resulting from this legislation are hunger, unemployment and suicide. Recently, slammed the renaming of Motera stadium to 'Narendra Modi Stadium' with its 'Ambani' and 'Adani' end, tweeting 'HumDoHumareDo'.

