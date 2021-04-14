Rahul Gandhi Gives Clarion Call For 'stop BJP, Save Bengal' At Maiden WB Election Rally

In his maiden campaign rally for the West Bengal election, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi urged the people to "save" the state by stopping BJP's advent. Addressing a public meeting in Goalpokhar on Wednesday, he accused BJP of trying to destroy and divide West Bengal and cited its poll narrative in Assam and Tamil Nadu. Alleging that the JP Nadda-led party had nothing to offer except hatred and violence, he took a dig at its promise of building a 'Sonar Bangla'.

In a fleeting reference to TMC's purported misgovernance, the Wayanad MP claimed that this is the only state where people have to pay cut money to get jobs. Referring to the alliance of TMC and BJP in the past, Gandhi reminded the voters that Congress never compromised with its ideology to gain power. Stressing that Congress' battle was not just political but ideological in nature, he requested the people to vote for the candidates of the Sanjukta Morcha.

Ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Has the Congress party ever compromised with BJP? Have it ever allied with BJP? No. But Mamataji has done so. We have an ideological battle with BJP. It is not just an ideological battle. Their ideology murdered our biggest leader- Gandhiji. We will die but not back down against this ideology. For Mamataji. it is a political battle."

"That's why Narendra Modiji talked about Congress-mukt Bharat. He has never talked about TMC-mukt Bharat. TMC is fine for them. Their battle is with the Congress ideology. They know that Rahul Gandhi will never back down and is not scared of them. In fact, they are scared of Rahul Gandhi. This is a fight for the future of Bengal. You have to stop BJP and save Bengal. Please support our candidates in huge numbers," he added.

Assembly polls in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the ISF to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third and fourth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent and 79.90 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.