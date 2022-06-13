Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. Following this, sources have now informed that the Wayanad MP is being questioned by an Asst Director level officer, who is being supervised by a Dy Director and a Joint Director. Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office amid protests by crowds that reached the ED office and the Gandhi scion's residence against the central agency summons.

Rahul Gandhi's statement is being recorded under sections of the PMLA Act, sources said. “An Asst Director level officer is being supervised by a Dy Director and a Joint Director during questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at ED in the National Heral case. Gandhi's statement is being recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” ANI sources said on Monday.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi was summoned for questioning before the ED in connection to the National Herald case on June 13, Monday. Meanwhile, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has been summoned on June 23. Ahead of his appearance before the ED, Rahul Gandhi met with party leader Priyanka Vadra, who arrived at his residence.

Crowds hired to back Rahul Gandhi?

Mega drama ensued on Monday morning ahead of the Congress leader’s appearance before the ED in the national capital. A crowd of protesters reached the ED office and the Gandhi scion's residence to express their 'solidarity' with him. However, when Republic TV questioned the protestors on the National Herald case, no answers were received even on the cause of the mega show of support, raising suspicions on whether the crowds were hired.

Ironically, most protesters were unaware of why they were being called. Some even spoke about protesting against inflation, while others said they will figure out the reason for being called here soon. Another asserted that he was here to meet Gandhi for the pradhan election, while several shied away from the camera. At Rahul Gandhi's residence, similar incidents of cluelessness were witnessed as one protester told Republic that he had come to meet the Congress leader.

