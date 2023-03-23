Rahul Gandhi Guilty Verdict In Modi Surname Case The Latest In Disasters Of 2019 Campaign

Rahul Gandhi got a big jolt on March 23 after a Gujarat court found him guilty in the 2019 ‘Modi Surname’ defamation case. The hearing was in connection to a rally that the Congress scion had held on the campaign trail for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. During the speech, Rahul Gandhi referred to the surname ‘Modi’ and said how come all thieves have a common surname.

However, this is not the first time that the MP from Wayanad was pulled up by the judiciary for his remarks. In the past too he had to apologise to the apex court for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark.

Judiciary’s heat on Rahul Gandhi for his many gaffes

The SC, in 2019, replying to the contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said, "Rahul Gandhi needs to be more careful in the future. It was unfortunate," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said in their verdict. Lekhi had filed a contempt case against Rahul Gandhi for misquoting SC’s April 10 order.

In yet another blow to Rahul Gandhi by the apex court in 2019, this time in the demand for his allegations against the procurement of 36 Rafale Jets. He had asked for a CBI inquiry and a complete review of its clean chit to the NDA government in the 2018 order. Allegations were made by the Wayanad MP about irregularities in buying the 36 Rafale Jets from France, in terms of price and appointing the offset partners.

This is the third time that he has been found on the wrong side of the law when he has been convicted by the Surat court in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark. The verdict pronounced by Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma sentenced him to two years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000. However, Rahul Gandhi secured bail in the case after the indictment by the court.

BJP improves performance despite abuse

Despite the tirade by the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi against the NDA government anchored by Narendra Modi, the latter received an unprecedented majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP received a whopping 37.36% of the vote share, the most since the 1989 general elections. The saffron party won 303 seats with the NDA recording a win in 353 seats.

Congress was able to win only 52 seats with 19.66 per cent vote in the 542-seat Lok Sabha. Congress’ then President Rahul Gandhi could not retain the Amethi seat and was defeated by BJP candidate Smriti Irani. She won by 55,120 votes in the Gandhi bastion.