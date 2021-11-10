Rahul Gandhi Hails Congress' 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan'; Accuses Centre Of 'Jan Utpidan'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led Centre by calling its policies "anti-poor." Gandhi also termed BJP campaigns a "public harassment Abhiyaan" and lauded Congress' initiative "Jan Jagaran Abhiyan". Sharing a tweet, the Wayanad MP said that Congress will take the answer of injustice from the Modi government.

He tweeted in Hindi, "The public harassment campaign of the BJP government is going on, Now Congress will run #JanJagaranAbhiyan Will take the answer of injustice."

Congress will hold a nationwide mass awareness campaign, Jan Jagran Abhiyan to highlight the Centre's "anti-poor" policies between 14 November and 29 November, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said at a press conference on Wednesday, 10 November.

Congress to launch Jan Jagran Abhiyan from 14 November

"The people of the country are having a severe and miserable way of life due to policies of the PM Modi led government. In the last two years, we are witnessing a terrible price rise of petrol, diesel and edible oil. INC under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi is fighting against this government," said Venugopal.

"We are holding demonstrations in various parts of the country. We had constituted a committee to highlight the anti-poor policies of the government. We have put forward a plan of action. Congress Working Committee (CWC) has unanimously agreed to this programme," he remarked. The Congress leader added, "Party workers will hold padyatras, public meetings and raise the voice of the people suffering today due to historic price rise in parts of the country and BJP’s misgovernance."

The Congress General Secretary also stated that the consequences from the Centre's policies will most likely be seen during the winter session of parliament. He also mentioned at the press conference that "this Abhiyan is going to continue till 29 November. By that time, the winter session of the parliament is also likely to commence. The pain of the common people by price rise will be reflected there."

This comes as seven states, including Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat, are gearing up for assembly elections in 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

