Hailing PM Modi's announcement of the withdrawal of the three farm laws, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi dubbed this as a victory against injustice. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Gandhi took a dig at the alleged "arrogance" of the Centre and lauded the prolonged peaceful resistance of farmers. Right from the beginning, the Sonia Gandhi-led party has extended support to the demand of farmers and even stalled the Parliament. Several farm organizations have been protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament.

'We could not convince some farmers'

Earlier in the day, PM Modi declared that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also revealed that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient. On this occasion, he also thanked farmers who supported the agrarian laws.

Explaining the sequence of events leading to this decision, he added, "Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws. We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective. The talks were continuously going on. We didn't leave any stone unturned in listening to the arguments of farmers. The government was ready to amend the provisions of the laws which they objected to. We also proposed to suspend these laws for two years".

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.