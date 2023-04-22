Rahul Gandhi Hands Over Official Bungalow, Congress Attacks Centre; 'Political Vendetta'

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence in central Delhi on Saturday, April 22, following his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP. April 22 was Gandhi’s last day of the deadline to vacate the residence. The Lok Sabha Housing Committee, headed by BJP MP CR Patil sent Gandhi a letter to vacate the 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow. Rahul Gandhi has been occupying the official residence since 2005.

A Member of Parliament (MP) who is disqualified does not get government accommodation and is given a period of one month to vacate it. However, Congress leaders hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of “political vendetta.”

“They can give this house to anyone now. The way the Modi government & Amit Shah is targeting Rahul Gandhi is completely a political vendetta,” said AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi handed over his official bungalow, in the presence of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi & party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal.

Price of speaking the truth: Gandhi family

Rahul Gandhi who was convicted by Gujarat’s Surat court and sentenced to two years in prison in a 2019 defamation case for asking whether people with the "Modi surname" were "thieves", while vacating the residence remarked, “It's the price for speaking the truth.”

"People of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years, I want to thank them. It's the price for speaking the truth. I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Backing the disqualified MP and her brother, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said, "Whatever my brother is saying is true. He spoke the truth about the government for which he is suffering. But we are not afraid.”