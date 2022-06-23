'Rahul Gandhi Harassed On Political Grounds': HD Kumaraswamy Slams 5-day ED Grilling

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has deliberately harassed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by repeated interrogation in the National Herald case

"Rahul Gandhi is being constantly called for inquiries to get information. Five days to inquire? All registrations and information are available to ED. They can finish all inquiries in half an hour," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

He claimed that the President of the Contractors Association in Karnataka had written to the Prime Minister complaining about corruption and 40 percent commission allegedly taken by government officials. "Why wasn't inquiry done here?" he asked. HDK further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's questioning was done on "political grounds".

The Congress leader was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate for five days in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The Wayanad MP spent more than 50 hours over five sittings, with the investigators questioning him over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

After the interrogation concluded on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said the ED and such agencies don't affect him. "ED and such agencies don't affect me, even the officers who interrogated me understood that a leader of the Congress party can't be scared and suppressed", he told party workers.

National Herald Case

The ED is investigating Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Congress President Sonia Gandhi's role in Young Indian Ltd's takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited), which ran the National Herald newspaper. The duo holds a 76% stake in Young Indian. The interrogation comes as a part of the probe to ascertain the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

The ED had also summoned Sonia Gandhi today for interrogation in the matter, however, the same has been deferred owing to her health condition. The Congress chief recently underwent treatment at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for post-COVID complications and was discharged on June 20. On Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi had sought postponement "by a few weeks" of her appearance before the ED till she completely recovered from COVID-19 and a lung infection.

(With inputs from agency)