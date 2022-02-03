'Rahul Gandhi Himself A Feudal Lord': Assam CM Hits Back At Congress Leader's Speech In LS

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah's staff made a Manipuri delegation remove their footwear outside his room, while the Home Minister himself was wearing shoes, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday lambasted the former Congress chief, calling him a 'feudal lord.' He also stated that the Gandhi scion should not talk about political decency and feudalism.

Speaking to the media, the Assam CM said, "Anyone in Congress shouldn't talk about political decency. It's a feudal system. He (Rahul Gandhi) himself is a feudal lord. Rahul Gandhi should not talk about political decency but should talk about feudalism as he represents the feudalism culture."

Even on Wednesday, the Assam CM had slammed the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for levelling such allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah during his speech in Lok Sabha. He had tweeted:

Mr. Rahul Gandhi, those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency.



High command mindset is INC’s be all and end all. The people of India know it well. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 2, 2022

Rahul Gandhi targets Home Min Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

On February 2, during his speech in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Amit Shah's staff made a Manipuri delegation remove their footwear outside his room.

Rahul Gandhi claimed, "I want to say one more thing in my speech after which I demand an apology from the Home Minister. This represents a general idea of a Union of States versus the idea of a King. A few days ago, some political leader came to me from Manipur and he was very agitated. I spoke to him. I said, 'Why are you agitated, my brother'? And he said, 'Rahul Ji, I have never felt as insulted as I have a few days ago'. I said, 'Why'? He said, 'Rahul Ji, a delegation of Manipuris- senior leaders went to see the Home Minister. Outside his house, we were told to take our shoes. And when we went inside his room, we found that the Home Minister was wearing his chappals'."

"In the Home Minister's house, the Home Minister can wear chappals but a delegation of Manipuri politicians cannot. What does this mean? I am not lying. I can show you the photo. I told that person, 'You are lying'. He told me that he will give me the photo and he gave me the photo. This is not the way to deal with the people of India," the former Congress president added.

Image: PTI, ANI