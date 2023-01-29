Rahul Gandhi Hoists Tricolour At Lal Chowk, BJP Says PM Modi Made It Possible

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra's culmination in Jammu and Kashmir. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi hoisting the national flag at Lal Chowk, BJP leaders said the Congress leader was able to do so only because Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has brought peace to the Kashmir Valley.

BJP member of Parliament (MP) Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "How did Rahul Gandhi peacefully unfurl the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk today? It happened because PM Modi abrogated Article 370 in J&K. After abrogation of Article 370, J&K received a high number of tourists. During the Congress led government, there was terrorism and fear in Kashmir."

Rahul Gandhi hoisted the national flag in Kashmir exactly 75 years after India's first Prime Minister and his great-grandfather Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national flag at the same place.

BJP says abrogation of Article 370 made it possible

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said "Rahul Gandhi proudly hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Today the Modi Government has created such a situation in Kashmir that now any Indian citizen can hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir."



Talking to ANI, J&K BJP President, Ravinder Raina said, "After 70 years, a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family has remembered to hoist the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah get the credit for the fact that Rahul Gandhi could hoist the national flag at the venue, amid peace and brotherhood."