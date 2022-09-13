Rahul Gandhi In Hot Water? NCPCR Seeks EC Probe Into Kids Allegedly Used In 'Bharat Jodo'

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Election Commission requesting to initiate an action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly 'using children as a political tool'.

In a letter to EC, NCPCR claimed that it has received a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi and Congress' children wing called 'Jawahar Bal Manch' is targeting kids with political intentions and making them get involved in political activities.

"As per the complainant, INC has launched a nation-wide political-campaign named 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' a mass contact programme on September 07, 2022, and since its inception, many disturbing images and videos have been circulating on Social Media wherein it can be seen that children are being targeted and are made to participate in this campaign with a political agenda under the slogan 'Bharat Jodo Bacche Jodo'," the letter said.

NCPCR, citing the complaint, said that children participating in the campaign were allegedly seen holding Congress flags and shouting political slogans. It also accused Rahul Gandhi of visiting schools and interacting with minor students and making them participate in political campaigns through Jawahar Bal Manch.

According to its website, 'Jawahar Bal Manch' is an organisation for children ranging between the age group of 7 to 18 years. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are its patrons while KC Venugopal is the organisation's in charge.

NCPCR seeks EC action against Congress' Rahul Gandhi

The NCPCR claimed that Congress is violating Election Commission's guidelines and its own rules submitted to the poll body by forming 'Jawahar Bal Manch' for children. It said that allegations against Congress are in violation of section 13 (1)(J) of CPCR Act, 2005 and are against Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The Child commission requested EC to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and take necessary action against Congress and its members.