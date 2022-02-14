Congress leader Rahul Gandhi landed in fresh controversy on Monday, for his latest tweet where he stated that "India exists from Kashmir to Kerala and from Gujarat to West Bengal". Claiming that Gandhi, in his tweet conceded to the Chinese demand of Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP in Assam has decided to file 1,000 sedition cases against the Congress leader.

The Wayanad MP, in a tweet on February 10, had said that there is a strength in our Union."There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States," Rahul Gandhi had said. In the same tweet, he had further mentioned that this union from "Kashmir to Kerala and Gujarat to West Bengal."

Sedition charge against Rahul in Assam over tweet's non-inclusivity

It is alleged that Rahul Gandhi deliberately ignored the northeast and thereby conceded to the demand of the Chinese for Arunachal Pradesh. The Congress leader's tweet drew sharp reactions from Chief Ministers of Assam, Tripura, and Manipur, who pointed out that he had missed mentioning the northeast.

On February 10, taking a dig at the Congress leader, Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "India is far beyond just a union. We are a proud Nation. Bharat cannot be held hostage to your tukde tukde philosophy. What is your problem with Nation, Nationality, and Nationalism? And hello- beyond Bengal, we Northeast exist."

Launching a blistering attack on the Wayanad MP, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that his ignorance is the reason for Congress' wipe out from the region.

"In order to preach, Mr. Rahul Gandhi has forgotten our beautiful North-Eastern states. Just like his great grandfather, he excluded our region? We are also a proud part of India. Your ignorance is the reason for your party's total wipeout from Northeast," Tripura Chief Minister said.

Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that he is baffled over the ignorance by a senior Congress leader of the region and questioned how the party is asking the people of the state to vote for them in the upcoming elections.

It baffles me when a senior @INCIndia leader ignores the existence of North East India in their statements. When the existence of this region is not even acknowledged, how is Congress asking for votes to the people of Manipur for the upcoming election?



Who’s dividing the Nation? https://t.co/sYJXcgTpEN — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 10, 2022

It was not only the Chief Ministers of the northeastern states that reacted to Rahul Gandhi's remark, but Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik also called him out for his continued ignorance of northeast India, calling it a "real insult" for the people.