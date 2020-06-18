Rahul Gandhi The Most Irresponsible Politician India Has Ever Seen: BJP On China Questions

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "irresponsible tweet" questioning why were Indian soldiers at the Galwan valley 'unarmed.' Patra said that "impatient" Rahul should have waited for the all-party meeting which PM Modi has called to brief the Opposition about the situation on India-China border.

"You are the most irresponsible politician India has ever seen," Patra said adding that Indian Army is the most professional army in the world. Sambit Patra said that Rahul should not use words like "PM dara hua hai" (PM Modi is scared) as he is the Constitutional head of the government and the Prime Minister of everyone including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi."

The BJP National Spokesperson said that Rahul Gandhi should be aware of the treaties and agreements made during the Congress regime. "You (Rahul Gandhi) should know about 1993, 1996, 2003 and 2013 agreements with China and you should have read that."

Sambit Patra said, "Today, I will read out these agreements and will make you realize about your responsibilities. In 1996, this agreement was signed when Deve Gowda Ji was the Prime Minister. I won't read out the whole document and I want you to read it at home your homework. The agreement, in brief, says, 'Neither side shall open fire, cause biodegradation, use hazardous chemicals, conduct blast operations or guns or explosives within two kilometres from the Line of Actual Control."

He added that Rahul Gandhi does not "trust" the Indian Army, Prime Minister, Defence Minister nor the Home Minister. Whom does Rahul Gandhi Trust? the BJP leader asked.

"Read, understand and then speak Mr Rahul Gandhi, Just don't rant about your country. Don't spread misinformation for your political gains. You need to de-escalate your misinformation and India won't forgive you. India will win on all fronts, be it Corona, be it the standoff against China at the border and as far as Congress, we will win the war against misinformation," Sambit Patra said.

Even as he questioned China, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday also launched an attack on the government asking why were the soldiers 'sent unarmed to martyrdom.' This comes a day after he questioned the Defence Minister why he condoled the deaths of the Galwan martyrs after two days. He had also questioned the timing of BJP's 'Jan Samwad' virtual rallies amid the ongoing India-China standoff since May.

Rahul Gandhi's line of attack

Rahul Gandhi's political attacks on the India-China standoff have recurringly and purposefully glossed over good-sense diplomatic norms, with the former Congress president choosing to deploy rhetoric that he has infamously been accused of not using against Pakistan. Though since the clash his attacks have mentioned China, they have all been directed at India.

