Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi; Says 'India's Youth Will Not Let Him Come Out Of His House'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy. He was addressing an election rally in New Delhi when he said that in six months' time, the Prime Minister will not be able to leave his house out of fear.

Gandhi calls out Modi

Rahul said, "Narendra Modi, who is giving speeches, he will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months. The youth of India will lathi-charge him to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress." He further said that the Prime Minister is only delivering false promises of employment to the people of India.

The Congress leader addressed rallies in Kondli and Mataia Mahal ahead of the Delhi elections. The second rally was jointly held with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the General Secretary of East UP.

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP for appealing to the voters on the basis of nationalism.

He said, "Narendra Modi ji and Kejriwal ji teach patriotism to people. It is not needed as every citizen of the country is a patriot. This (to portray some people as anti-national etc) is just a way to divide people.. In the last five years, the environment of India has deteriorated, have you noticed? The peace and brotherhood which prevailed earlier is not there. If a 10-year-old girl (sitting in the crowd) can understand that then I am sure others will also understand."

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

The BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

(Image credits: twitter.com/INCIndia)