Rahul Gandhi Insults India In US, Calls Parliament A Distraction, Sengol Drama

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked the BJP-led Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on foreign soil and this time by insulting the new Parliament and the sacred Sengol. On Wednesday, while addressing the Indian diaspora at the 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco, the Gandhi scion slammed the Indian government over the inauguration of the new Parliament and Sengol installation claiming that it was a drama executed to divert people from the real issues.

Rahul Gandhi insults new Parliament and Sengol in U.S

"The new parliament house is nothing but a distraction and the installation of the Sengol (sceptre) was just a drama to divert people. BJP can't really discuss the real issues of the country-- like unemployment, price rise, and crumbling education system. Communities like Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Dalits are feeling attacked as there is a spread of anger and hatred," said Rahul Gandhi in the U.S.

Taking an indirect dig at PM Modi, Rahul said that a few people in India are absolutely convinced that they know everything and won't listen to anyone else. "They think they can explain history to historians, science to scientists and warfare to the Army. But at the core of it is mediocrity. They are not ready to listen".

He further accused BJP of threatening people and misusing government agencies.

The former MP went on to attack the media stating that there is a huge distortion as India is not what the media shows. "Media portrays a particular narrative in the interests of BJP. Do not believe it as you should support the ideas that will defeat the saffron party".

Rahul Gandhi arrived in the United States for a three-city tour on May 30. As he initiated his tour from San Francisco, the next two cities will be Washington DC and New York. He is slated to conclude his trip with a public gathering in New York on June 4. The interaction would take place at the Javits Center in New York. Gandhi's last foreign visit was to the UK where he stirred a major controversy in India as he raised questions on the Centre stating that Indian democracy is under threat.

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament, installs sacred 'Sengol'

Prime Minister Modi on May 28 inaugurated the new Parliament building and installed the sacred 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the premises amid the Vedic mantra chants.

As a sign of respect, the Prime Minister took the blessings of the Adheenam seers and bowed down to the Sengol before taking it for installation.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the top dignitaries in the new Parliament for the first time.

