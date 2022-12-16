Rahul Gandhi Insults Indian Forces, Says 'soldiers Being Thrashed By Chinese' In Arunachal

After the People's Democratic Party, Congress insulted the security forces on Friday. In the backdrop of the Tawang clash, the grand old party's former president, Rahul Gandhi claimed that in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian soldiers were getting 'thrashed' by their Chinese counterparts.

"From what I can make of the current situation, China is not preparing for an incursion but a full-fledged war. The threat is clear but our government is ignoring the threat. The Centre is trying to hide facts from us but it won't be able to hide such things for long," said Rahul Gandhi.

'There is a need for External Affairs Minister to understand...'

The Wayanad Parliamentarian said that the government's approach is 'event-based'-- 'organizing one event here, one there'--- and added that when it comes to international relations and geopolitics, 'events don't work, power works'.

"I have time and again warned them to be cautious, and understand what is happening. Their statements keep coming, I see the External Affairs minister talking, I should not say this, but there is a need for him to deepen his understanding of things," the 52-year-old said.

BJP's RP Singh, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, said, "The man (Rahul) has not grown up. 52 years of age, but he is still an adolescent in politics, who does not know the geopolitics relations-- how India has reacted to what issues and subjects strategically."

India-China clash in Tawang

People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops on December 9 contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh, which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

Addressing the Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels."

He added, "I would like to assure this House, that our Forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort."