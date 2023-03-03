Rahul Gandhi Insults Pulwama Martyrs At Cambridge; Refuses To Call It Terror Attack

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi insulted the martyrs of the Pulwama attack while delivering his speech at the Cambridge University. The Wayanad MP went on to call the terrorist a 'Car Bomber' implying that it was a car blast and not a terror attack.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge University, while showing a picture as part of the presentation, said, "In this picture, that's me putting flowers on the spot where 40 soldiers were killed by a car bomb some years back. Kashmir is so-called violent place."

The Pulwama attack took place on February 14, 2019, when a vehicle-borne suicide bomber terrorist rammed his car into the convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway. The attack martyred 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and resulted in death of suicide-bomber terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar. Reportedly, the responsibility of the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based Islamist terrorist group, Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge University

The 52-year-old Congress leader has tabled several subjects in his speech at the Cambridge University, including Pegasus, Pulwama and Indian Democracy. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also slammed the Congress leader after he alleged that the Indian government was using Israeli spyware Pegasus to snoop into his phone.

The BJP leader said, "When it comes to Pegasus, why didn't Rahul Gandhi submit his phone to the intelligence unit for investigation? A politician who is out on bail, what was there in his phone? It's probably due to this he didn't submit it. Why didn't other leaders (of Congress) submit their phones?"

Raking up the Pegasus snooping issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated "A large number of political leaders in India had Pegasus on their phones." He also claimed that Intelligence officers asked him to be extra careful while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded.