Rahul Gandhi Insults Sukma Martyrs; Says 'Poorly Designed And Executed Operation'

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday made a controversial remark over the 22 security personal who lost their lives in the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after being ambushed by 400 Maoists, calling it a ' poorly designed and incompetently executed operation.'

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "If there was no intelligence failure then a 1:1 death ratio means it was a poorly designed and incompetently executed operation. Our Jawans are not cannon fodder to be martyred at will." READ | Narendra Tomar alleges 'Rahul Gandhi has mortgaged Congress to AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal'

He also said, "No Indian Jawan should face an enemy without body armour in the 21st century. It needs to be made available to every soldier."

This is not the first time such a comment has come in from the ex-Congress chief as he had insulted martyrs in the past as well, choosing to attack the Jawans and the government rather than blame the Maoist terrorists or other terrorists.

Fuming over Rahul's comment, BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has lambasted the Gandhi scion and said, "His comments are condemnable and it clearly reveals the anti-India mindset that he has. It would not be wrong to say that he has become a disgrace to the nation. When the entire country stands with the family members of the martyrs, these people try to come out and politicize even the death and valor of our brave soldiers, and this cannot be tolerated."

Meanwhile, following the review meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and officers of security forces, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the morale of security forces is intact. In addition, he also assured that the fight against the Maoists will be intensified. Shah further stated that installations of camps of security forces in the interior areas have annoyed Maoists, which eventually resulted in such an incident.

Forces ambushed by 400 Maoists

While hunting for Maoist commander Hidma, security forces were ambushed on Saturday, following which an encounter broke out where the security forces were met with nearly 400 Maoists that opened fire upon the jawans. 22 jawans have been martyred in the encounter. The security forces consisting of DRG, CRPF, STF, and Cobra commandos were deployed in an anti-Maoist operation on April 2. 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa, and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation.

